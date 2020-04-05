Temperatures return to the 60s this upcoming week

(4/5/2020) - Some good news to report from the weather department as temperatures are expected to go well above normal this upcoming week.

After what will be a near-normal Sunday, warmer temperatures will arrive on Monday and stick around through the middle parts of this week.

On Monday, high temperatures will be in the 50s for the most part across Mid-Michigan but some places along the I-69 and U.S. 127 corridors could hit 60 degrees.

Monday will also see increasing clouds as well with a chance for some showers overnight.

Even warmer temperatures arrive for Tuesday and especially on Wednesday. High temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 60s on Tuesday across the area and on Wednesday, low to middle 60s are likely.

There is the threat for a few thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday but most of the day on Tuesday will be dry. On Wednesday, sunshine is expected during the afternoon with the mild temperatures so definitely the day to look forward to!

So far, Flint as reached 60 degrees six times this year and Saginaw has reached it four times.

The average high for this time of year is in the lower 50s.

Beyond Wednesday, cooler weather does return so make sure you get out and enjoy the warm weather while we have it!