Temporary GM workers give proposed path to full-time jobs mixed reviews

(10/21/2019) - A path to full-time status was one of the main sticking point during contract negotiations between General Motors and the United Auto workers.

UAW members remained on strike in Flint while deciding whether to ratify a tentative agreement with GM.

The compromise they hammered out is getting mixed reviews from the people affected.

After three years, temporary workers will become full-time employees. Some aren't too thrilled about the wait time, but others are grateful there's at least some structure in place to get to full time status.

"When I first got here, I started out at one day a week and that was for about a year or so and then I came on full time," said Amber Mcabbee. "But the time it really does fly by, so I don't think it's a big deal to be for three years, because I didn't start out full-time anyways."

Beginning Jan. 6, 2020, the contract gives full-time temporary workers a shortened path to permanent status. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the contract provides a path for part-time temporary employees to convert to regular status.

Part-time temporary workers will be considered for full-time temporary opportunities based on longest continuous length of service. Temporary workers may be laid off for up to 30 days and maintain continuous service, including if they return to work in another plant.

Bargainers also fought to place new restrictions on the company's use of temporary workers going forward. The company may use part-time temporary employees only with UAW approval.

"I'm just going to go with the flow and see what happens," said Susette Burley. "Our meeting is tomorrow and then we find out what's going on and we'll go from there. I'm hoping that we'll get hired when we come back."