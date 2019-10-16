Temporary workers discuss tentative agreement

(10/16/19) - One of the biggest factors in this tentative deal is a new agreement on how the company will handle temporary workers.

According to a report from the New York Post, workers who make between $15 and $19 an hour with fewer benefits will be able to become full-time employees if they have three consecutive years on the job.

Temp workers say this is a good sign, but they don't want to get their hopes up until the tentative agreement is officially approved.

"I just really just want them to come with clear language about when we will be hired and better chances for us to get profit sharing or bonuses," Victrease Roby said. Roby has been a GM temporary worker for eight months.

Some of those questions may have answers after the UAW and GM reached a tentative agreement in principle. For some temp workers, that good news comes with a bit of skepticism.

"I don't want to get my hopes up with the tentative agreement, and then it's something that is not favorable to temps. I'm just waiting to see what happens and if we actually get a good deal," Roby said.

For others, the longing to go back to work has blocked off any shred of doubt.

"It feels good. I hope that they reach a good agreement for everyone. We are ready to go back to work, and of course, so we can all go back to our normal lives, and get back to business," Sophia Burke said. Burke has been a GM temporary worker for one year.

After one year as a temporary worker, standing side by side, doing the same job as full time workers, Burke hopes the agreement means a direct path to the benefits she says she deserves.

"We miss out on the bonuses, paid vacations, and sick time. To us, we work just as well as the traditional workers, so we want a fair agreement, so it all can be fair," Burke said.

UAW leaders of local chapters from around the country will be in Detroit Thursday morning to look over the agreement.

They will then bring those details for their members for a vote.