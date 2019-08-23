Tenacity Brewing offering special Crim Runners High beer

(8/23/2019) - Thirsty runners can quench their thirst with a special beef from Tenacity Brewing.

Tenacity Brewing in Flint is offering Crim Runner's High to quench thirst and raise money for the Crim Fitness Foundation over the next month.

The downtown Flint brewery created the Crim Runner's High beer specifically for the Crim Festival of Races this weekend. This marks Tenacity's third year of the special Crim brew.

Runner's High is a pale wheat beer created with input from Crim staff.

"We just love collaborating with them and getting the beer out there that has the Crim name on it," said Tenacity partner Jason Caya. "We did actually work with the Crim to develop the recipe. They've been hands on with the recipe and the brewing of the beer."

For the first time, Tenacity will be selling Runner's High on the Flat Lot in downtown Flint on Friday evening and Saturday.

Runner's High will be on the feel-good tap at Tenacity for the next month. During that time, proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Crim Fitness Foundation.