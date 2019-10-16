Tentative agreement announced in 31-day General Motors strike

(10/16/2019) - The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker's U.S. factories to a standstill.

A General Motors worker pickets in front of the Flint manufacturing complex.

The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won't immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers.

The UAW did not comment on terms of the tentative agreement. They want to discuss it among union leaders before releasing details to the public.

However, the union says the deal "achieved major wins" for members.

Strikers are likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.

A statement from the UAW says the elected national negotiation team voted to recommend the UAW-GM National Council accept the agreement.

The National Council, which includes local union presidents and chairmen from GM facilities across the country, are scheduled to convene in Detroit on Thursday morning. They have to approve the deal before presenting it to GM workers for final ratification.

“The number one priority of the national negotiation team has been to secure a strong and fair contract that our members deserve,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, who is director of the UAW-GM Department.

He reiterated the union's appreciation for community members who helped members on strike over the past month, striking workers who made sacrifices and their families.

“As we await the Council’s decision, please know that the outpouring of community and national support will be etched in the memories of all of us at the UAW for years to come,” Dittes said.

UAW President Gary Jones said members showed what the union is all about during the strike with their "dignity, grace and solidarity."

“Our more than 48,000 members standing their ground have captured the hearts and minds of people across this country," he said. "I could not be prouder of our brothers and sisters, our National Negotiators, and the National Council as they continue to fight one day longer to secure the best deal for our members.”

Wednesday's tentative deal is a long time coming.

On July 16, contract talks to negotiate a new four-year collective bargaining agreement began between GM and the UAW. The union went on strike two months later on Sept. 16.

Nearly 49,000 workers walked off the job, idling dozens of GM factories and warehouses across North America.

Just one day into the strike, GM stopped paying for health insurance for workers. UAW members received their last paycheck from GM on Sept. 20 and began picking up their first $250 strike pay checks on Sept. 30.

The UAW rejected the latest offer from GM on Oct. 6 and GM made a counteroffer the following day. GM CEO Mary Barra joined negotiations with top GM and UAW officials on Oct 9.

The company issued a statement on Oct. 11 calling for an end to the strike. The union shot back with a fiery statement calling into question GM's motives during negotiations.

UAW members got a slight increase in strike pay up to $275 and the union also granted permission for members to seek part-time jobs.

The first word of a possible deal came Monday evening, when the union publicized details of Thursday's meeting. No tentative deal has been announced, but sources say the meeting is a very good sign that one may be close.

