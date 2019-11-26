Term-limited state representative will run for Saginaw County Clerk

Term limits in Michigan politics is setting up an unusual race in Saginaw County next August.

The incumbent county clerk is being challenged by a term-limited state representative. What makes it unusual is that both are Democrats.

"It went by far too quickly," says Vanessa Guerra.

She is now entering her sixth and final year as the 95th District State Representative in the Michigan House. Term-limits for House members are three two-year term. In other words, six years and out.

"I believe in term limits but I think the term limits we have in Michigan are far too short, legislators finally get kind of comfortable and then are out the door," she says.

The Democrat now has her eyes on becoming the next Saginaw County Clerk, filing paperwork to run in next August's primary.

"My work in the legislature has largely focused on election related law as well as legislation related to circuit and district courts," says Guerra.

"Its pretty unusual for people to oppose a member of their own party in the primary," says Mike Hanley.

One person not happy with Guerra's decision to run for clerk is the current clerk, Hanley, who is also a Democrat, won the 2016 election for the open seat.

"She told me in June what her plan was and I was disappointed because I was her supporter from the very beginning, I have been to twelve of her fundraisers and given her over $300 over the last five years so I was surprised," says Hanley.

Hanley was term-limited himself in 2000 after serving six years in the same House seat that Guerra currently holds.

Political analyst Paul Rozycki says its rare in state and local races that an incumbent is challenged by a member of the same political party.

Guerra says her time as state representative has pushed her to challenge Hanley.

"It's not going to be an easy race by any means," she says.

Hanley knew he could have a Republican challenger next November, but now he has to prepare for an August primary.

"After three months of waiting, I can't wait to get busy with my campaign," he says.