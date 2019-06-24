Customer recalls terrifying moment when SUV plowed into Flint donut shop

(06/24/2019) - Terrifying moments for people inside a local donut shop,

as an S-U-V crashes into the building.

"I just heard something hit, bam," said Paul Lawrence Davis.

Thankfully fire officials say nobody was seriously injured, which is pretty incredible when you look at how far that SUV came into the building.

This is happened right around 6:30 this evening at Dawn's Donuts.

Davis tells us one minute he was drinking coffee and eating donuts--the next thing he knows he was running outside the building thinking a bomb had just exploded.

"It was real terrifying," Davis said,"we're lucky, we are real real lucky."

Fire officials say a woman, experiencing some type of medical incident, ended up crashing this SUV.

Here you can see just how far the vehicle came inside the store that's on Clio Road near Pasadena.

Two men working inside the donut shop tell us a female employee was hurt, along with a man at a table inside.

Fire officials tell us while the injuries were minor--customer Paul Davis says he advised the man to seek medical attention.

"He came out, I said man you better go to the hospital the way you was pinned up against that wall and between that car," Davis said.

We're told the three people who were injured are expected to be okay.

But as you can imagine, a pretty jarring evening for everyone involved.