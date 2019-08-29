Test scores up slightly for Michigan third-, fourth-graders

(8/29/2019) - Reading test scores for Michigan third- and fourth-graders rose slightly in the spring, but fewer than half were rated as proficient or better.

That is one takeaway from the state's annual release of M-STEP and SAT results, which were released Thursday.

Among third-graders, 45.1% were proficient or better on the English language arts assessment- up from 44.4% the year before. A similar boost occurred among fourth-graders.

Math scores rose slightly for third-, fifth- and sixth-grade students, but results dropped slightly in other grades and on other subject tests.

There also were declines on the 11th-grade SAT exam, though officials say it mirrored similar drops in other states.

State Superintendent Michael Rice says despite schools having a significant number of snow days, test scores in many places increased or remained steady.

