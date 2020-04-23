Testing for COVID-19: What to expect

(04/23/2020) - Health care workers, first responders, grocery store and pharmacy workers, journalists and more all are considered essential workers.

Coronavirus testing at a drive-thru site takes about a minute.

They are still on the job, working to provide a public service during the coronavirus pandemic. But they are not immune to COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that the state would open up testing for COVID-19 to essential workers, even if they have no symptoms of the illness.

She said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid to open new drive through test sites across the state.

"Together, these sites can serve about 1,000 individuals every day," said Whitmer.

Here's what to expect before getting tested at a drive-thru site. Patients will go through a teleconference with a health care worker and asked about possible symptoms, including a persistent fever, dry cough and fatigue.

Patients also will be asked if they came in contact with anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus or traveled recently.

Once the questionnaire is complete, health care workers come to each vehicle so patients stay inside. They tilt their head backward while a worker inserts a sterile swab in the nasal passage to collect a sample.

What does it feel like? Uncomfortable. The swab goes back pretty far -- enough to feel like it's coming out of your throat and mouth.

The entire process took about a minute. The test results are expected to come back in about two to three days.