Texas girl wins homecoming queen in dream come true

Ella Simpson, a senior at College Station High School, had her dreams come true Friday night.

Ella Simpson and Kolbe Cashion take a lap around the football field as newly-crowned homecoming royalty. (Source: Becky Simpson via KBTX)

As someone who has been planning her prom day for years now, it wasn’t surprising when Simpson wanted to run for homecoming queen.

"I just really wanted to be queen,” Ella said.

Friday during the homecoming football game, Ella stood on the field with Mom and Dad by her side as she waited for the winner to be announced. To her surprise, it was her name called over the loudspeaker.

“I was shocked and surprised and I was happy,” Ella said.

Ella and her king, Kolbe Cashion, then took a lap around the field together.

“I think everyone saw Ella as someone that is joyful and someone that deserved to be queen,” Kolbe said.

Her parents say they are grateful for all the support.

“The road is not perfect and there is certainly heartache along the way, but man, there’s just so much more joy,” Becky Simpson said. “It’s not from one place. It’s from this combination of parents, teachers and the kids, but it takes that whole community to give that kind of gift they gave her.”

