Texas salon owner jailed for reopening rallying with Owosso barber Karl Manke

(5/18/2020) - A Texas salon owner jailed for opening her salon despite a lockdown will be in Owosso on Monday showing her support for barber Karl Manke.

Shelley Luther was sent to jail for opening her Dallas hair salon in violation of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's orders. He later changed the penalty for her violation so she could be released from jail.

Manke has received two misdemeanor tickets and was served a cease and desist order by Michigan regulators for reopening his Owosso barbershop on May 4.

He closed it again Friday after the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs served him with papers. A sign on the door Friday read, "Closed Friday for court hearings. Thank you all for your support!”

Erik Kiilunen, founder of the campaign All Business is Essential, plans to join Manke and Luther for Monday afternoon's event at 3 p.m. outside Manke's shop on Main Street in Owosso.