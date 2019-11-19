Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2019: See which retailers are open and closed

BIRCH RUN (WJRT) (11/19/2019) - Only one of Mid-Michigan's three largest shopping centers will be open on Thanksgiving this year.
Birch Run Premium Outlets will be open for 28 hours straight to give holiday shoppers a jump start beginning on Thanksgiving night.
The mall will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open for 28 hours until 10 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29. Extended hours are being offered the rest of the weekend from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
Both the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township and Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township will be closed all day on Thanksgiving. They will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
These stores will be OPEN on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:
-- Best Buy opens at 5 p.m.
-- Bed Bath and Beyond will be open for the first time on Thanksgiving.
-- CVS will be open 24 hours.
-- DSW locations open at 5 p.m.
-- Gamestop opens at 3 p.m.
-- Gordmans will open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m.
-- JCPenney opens at 2 p.m.
-- Kmart opens at 6 a.m.
-- Macy’s open at 5 p.m.
-- Mattress Firm will have some stores open. Check the website for hours.
-- Meijer is open 24 hours.
-- Some New York & Company stores open at 6 p.m.
-- Old Navy is open from 3 to 11 p.m.
-- RiteAid is open 24 hours.
-- Sears opens at 6 p.m.
-- Target opens at 5 p.m.
-- Walgreens is open 24 hours.
-- Walmart is open 24 hours with special Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.
These stores will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:
-- Academy Sports and Outdoors
-- Ace Hardware
-- Ann Taylor
-- Barnes and Noble (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
-- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
-- Costco
-- Fashion Square Mall (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
-- Genesee Valley Center mall (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
-- Hobby Lobby (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
-- HomeGoods (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
-- JO-ANN Fabrics (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
-- Lowe’s (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
-- Marshalls (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
-- Menard's
-- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
-- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
-- Petco (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
-- Petsmart
-- Sam’s Club
-- Staples (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
-- T.J.Maxx (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
-- True Value
These stores LIKELY will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:
-- AT&T
-- Harbor Freight
-- H&M
-- Home Depot
-- Sprint
-- T-Mobile