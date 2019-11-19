Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2019: See which retailers are open and closed

(11/19/2019) - Only one of Mid-Michigan's three largest shopping centers will be open on Thanksgiving this year.

Birch Run Premium Outlets will be open for 28 hours straight to give holiday shoppers a jump start beginning on Thanksgiving night.

The mall will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open for 28 hours until 10 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29. Extended hours are being offered the rest of the weekend from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

Both the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township and Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township will be closed all day on Thanksgiving. They will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

These stores will be OPEN on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

-- Best Buy opens at 5 p.m.

-- Bed Bath and Beyond will be open for the first time on Thanksgiving.

-- CVS will be open 24 hours.

-- DSW locations open at 5 p.m.

-- Gamestop opens at 3 p.m.

-- Gordmans will open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m.

-- JCPenney opens at 2 p.m.

-- Kmart opens at 6 a.m.

-- Macy’s open at 5 p.m.

-- Mattress Firm will have some stores open. Check the website for hours.

-- Meijer is open 24 hours.

-- Some New York & Company stores open at 6 p.m.

-- Old Navy is open from 3 to 11 p.m.

-- RiteAid is open 24 hours.

-- Sears opens at 6 p.m.

-- Target opens at 5 p.m.

-- Walgreens is open 24 hours.

-- Walmart is open 24 hours with special Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.

These stores will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

-- Academy Sports and Outdoors

-- Ace Hardware

-- Ann Taylor

-- Barnes and Noble (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- Costco

-- Fashion Square Mall (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

-- Genesee Valley Center mall (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

-- Hobby Lobby (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- HomeGoods (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- JO-ANN Fabrics (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

-- Lowe’s (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

-- Marshalls (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- Menard's

-- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- Petco (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- Petsmart

-- Sam’s Club

-- Staples (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- T.J.Maxx (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- True Value

These stores LIKELY will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

-- AT&T

-- Harbor Freight

-- H&M

-- Home Depot

-- Sprint

-- T-Mobile