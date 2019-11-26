Thanksgiving travel threatened as powerful storm nears Michigan

Holiday travel is on everyone's mind these days leading up to Thanksgiving. The powerful storm system we have been tracking is still aiming for Michigan for a direct hit.

The weather will still be rather quiet Tuesday as the storm spirals through the plans. Parts of Colorado, including Denver, have already been buried in nearly a foot of fresh snow.

Temperatures Tuesday will be pleasant in the 40s and 50s with light winds turning to the southeast.

Rain will move in starting late Tuesday and continue overnight into Wednesday. The storm system is so powerful that some thunderstorms are likely overnight! If you happen to be woken up by thunder, remember it's just part of the storm system and will not be severe.

As the rain falls overnight, winds will increase out of the southwest and gust to 45 mph by Wednesday morning. Areas to the south -- including Detroit, Chicago, much of Indiana and Ohio -- will have gusts over 50 mph possible. There could be flight delays at major airports despite no snow expected.

Rain showers will wrap up by midday Wednesday with a few peeks of sunshine coming out, but the wind will continue. Gusts from 40 to 50 mph are possible all the way into the night, finally calming down by Thanksgiving morning.

Drivers will be quite uncomfortable as the high winds will cause some cars and high profile vehicles to drift around their lanes. It'll definitely be a situation where both hands on the wheel will be required, as well as some extra time for slow downs.

Expect the Mackinac Bridge to have restrictions and delays as well.

The Lower Peninsula will be dealing with the rain and wind, but the Upper Peninsula will be getting buried in snow with blizzard conditions. More than a foot of snow with blowing and drifting is expected across the entirely of the U.P.

The snow swath will pummel other major cities as well, including Denver and Minneapolis. This might have trickle down effects for travelers at Bishop and Detroit Metro airports.

Anyone traveling by air should expect delays and watch for updates from their airline.

Michigan's lake shore areas will be dealt another devastating blow as well. Winds on the coastline have triggered Lakeshore Flood Warning due to massive waves, erosion, and flooding. Waves on Lake Michigan and Huron could be as high as 15 feet with Lake Superior as high as 27 feet!

The ABC12 First Alert Weather Team will be fully staffed and keeping everyone updated through the holiday week. You can also get up-to-date forecasts from the ABC12 First Alert Weather app.