'The City of Flint is too lean to cut': Mayor Neeley presents budget proposal to City council

(03/02/2020) - A budget plan for the city that expects revenues to increase by 3%.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley says this plan is the best Flint has seen in a long time.

Neeley says, "The City of Flint is too lean to cut."

Despite the financial challenges, Neeley says he's not looking to make cuts and layoffs, but instead focus on keeping the budget calm and clean.

On Monday afternoon, Neeley presented the city's proposed 2021 budget to City council, totaling $55.6 million.

The proposed budget will not eliminate any city positions such as police officers or firefighters.

"We have to be able to attract and retain good personnel. We don't want to be a community that lays off our assets, and good-skilled people are our assets," Neeley said during a press conference after the presentation.

Neeley says Flint's most alarming concern is not meeting pension commitments. In 2018-19, city pensions were funded at $24 million per year. He says the state requires they must increase to $39 million per year.

"We have 1,800 retirees in the city of Flint. We're not the only municipality that's facing these challenges. We only have 400 people paying into the system. We have some serious work to do," Neeley said.

Neeley also brought up ending transfers from the water fund to the general fund. He says last year, $2.5 million was borrowed from the water fund to fill the general fund, something that's been going on for year and is against Flint's charter.

This is a new administration, though, and he hopes his group can work together with city council to care of everybody in Flint.

"We have thread. We have a needle, and we have moonlight. For the council members, we have to approach this with a sober mind type of movement forward. We have to work together and find ways to work together. If we don't work together, we fail everybody," Neeley said.

The council will now have ten days to digest the budget.

A budget hearing will happen in the next 20 days, but a budget must be adopted by June 1.