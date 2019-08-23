The Crim hoping to draw more people who actually live in Flint

(08/23/19) - Runners, walkers, and wheelers from all across the country will wake up bright and early tomorrow morning for The Crim.

However, this year, it's not just about the participants.

The Crim wants to draw more people who actually live in the area, and they want them out all weekend long.

"Ten years ago, it wasn't like this. I've been part of the downtown community for a few years, and it's amazing what it's came to," Dustin Goss, a Flint Township resident, said.

There's a misconception about The Crim that event organizers are trying to get rid of in 2019. For people to experience The Crim, they should sign up to run 10 miles or run a 5K, right? Not quite.

"Saturday morning, my adrenaline is pumping, and I want to extend that, and I think the whole town wants to extend that. That's what we're really trying to capture and do on Friday night is get a lot of that energy and fun that we feel on Saturday morning and take it to Friday night, and make it a whole weekend," Andy Younger said. Younger is the Director of The Crim Festival of Races.

To do that, The Crim put on its first-ever, "Rock the Block Crimstock." "The Flat Lot" is no stranger to live music, but event organizers had realized the only people down there on Friday nights were the runners.

"It is meant to be an event really for the whole community to come down and be part of The Crim. It doesn't matter whether you're walking or running or volunteering. We want you down here because The Crim is for Flint, and we want it to be special for everybody," Younger said.

Tonight's concert featured Rochelle Rae and The Banned, a group based in Flint, and what better way to celebrate the history of The Crim than with a decades party.

"The Crim has been along for so long that we were hoping we'd have music that hits everybody like 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. Just a great variety of music. The kids will know stuff. Grandma and grandpa will know stuff," Craig Center said. Center is the owner of Black Tie Productions.

For the regulars who come downtown for The Crim, they know it's about more than just the music.

"I think it's about togetherness, really. Flint needs this. We need people to come out and just be happy," Flint resident, Tracy Joiner said.

If you missed Friday's show, you still have another shot Saturday morning.

The band will be back out from 10am-12:30pm.

