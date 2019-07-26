The Disability Network honors the 29th anniversary signing of the ADA

(7/26/19) - 29 years ago today, a milestone moment in the quest to bring new opportunity and equal rights to people living with disabilities.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeting this just a short time ago to mark the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

She says, "the historic legislation that made discrimination based on disability illegal. We celebrate this important legislation and recommit to doing all we can to create an inclusive and equal country."

This afternoon, an event in mid-Michigan honored the civil rights achievement.

There's still a long way to go, but events like this by the Disability Network mark the perfect way to re-energize an important cause.

"As I look back over the last 29 years, I think we've made tremendous progress in physical barriers and some attitudinal barriers. People with disabilities can now live independently in the community," said Luke Zelley, President of the Disability Network.

It was a celebration of fun, food, sports and friendship, marking the 29th anniversary of the signing of the ADA.

The important civil rights legislation was signed into law to prevent discrimination and promote equality for those with disabilities, both in the workplace and in the community.

Sunshine greeted hundreds of mid-Michigan residents earlier today on the Powers High School campus in Flint.

Attendees received special t-shirts commemorating the event.

There was food, dancing and even sports challenges, all to celebrate how the ADA has advanced and supported the lives of so many who face unique challenges.

Zelley added, "As I look forward on how the Americans With Disabilities Act can impact our community, you know we have about 70% unemployment for folks with disabilities. And I look at the opportunities for people, and it really needs to be about jobs in Genesee County."

While many strides forward have been made, like the hiring of 200 workers at Peckham Incorporated in Flint Township, there is more that can be done to insure fair treatment in the workplace and in the community.