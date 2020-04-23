The do's and don'ts of at home grooming

(4/23/2020) - In the State of Michigan, it is illegal for someone other than a immediate family member to cut another person's hair or style it without a license.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order has closed all barbershops and salons. That leaves many people on their own to tame their hair.

But, before turning on some clippers, do some research.

"There are awesome YouTube tutorials that will help guide you. I offer virtual support to my client," said Cathrine Hourtienne, an owner and stylist at La Bella Vita Hair Studio.

Hourtienne has been hairstylist for 17 years. Through the years, she has seen plenty "kitchen beauticians" try and fail.

Here's what she recommends to do and what not to do at home.

"Let the hair grow; leave it alone," said Hourtienne. "My best advice would be for the bang trimming, little to no tension. Just hold [the hair] forward, with really light tension, just kind of snip that where ever it has grown out."

There one big no-no when trying to color hair.

"Box dyes are not created equally," said Hourtienne. "I have provided support for my clients and I encourage them to use temporary solutions. So I invested in a bunch of products. This is called a root spray. It would go in if you had a grey root in there and it will just kind of like conceal that for you."

Anyone using clippers or trimmers shouldn't be intimidated because mistakes are not permanent.

"Many men already own a pair of these trimmers," said Hourtienne. "This will just fine. Just very gentle don't push into the skin and drag it -- just really gentle and remove all of those loose or unruly hairs that live on the neck and around the ear."