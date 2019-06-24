The Enchanted Forest Mid-Michigan Renaissance Festival attracts thousands

(06/24/2019) - It's an adventure beyond your wildest imagination.

"It's a community of people who come together that really enjoy and love what we do here in the woods," Shannon Layton said. She is the general manager.

The Enchanted Forest Mid-Michigan Renaissance Festival is story in itself with fairy-tale characters, puppets, pirates and historical re-enactors.

"They love it, the children especially, they see the fairy-tale characters and they just light up," Layton said.

The actors really play the part, making what's make-believe, "believable".

"They put their heart and soul into their characters to make sure that anyone that comes through the gates have a lot of fun,"Barbie Carr said. She is the assistant casting director.

The music even has it way of speaking to the visitors.

"It's just a lot of magic here that I think is very unique," Layton said.

Visitors will even get a little history lesson, re-enactors illustrating barbarian ethics in society.

"We love seeing people, we love to teach them things, a different cultures and show that even with diverse groups and they can all live together," Laurena Klimkewi said. She is the lead of tribes.

Organizers say all the work that goes into bringing this to life is a team effort.

"It's the vendors coming together, it's the entertainment coming together, the Viking and the cast that all come together as a whole, like a big family and that really makes a difference.

The festival is expected to continue next weekend.

