The Fresh Flint Festival kicks off Friday

(7/24/19) - The two-day Fresh Flint Festival starts Friday.

The event is aimed at helping families stay healthy and connecting community members with resources like health providers and bottled water.

The festival kicks off Friday, July26, at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint from 3 to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say they will be hosting a food and water drive with the goal of feeding 800 families.

The even is free to attend.

