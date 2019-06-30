The Latest: Trump says sanctions remain on North Korea

(06/30/19) - President Donald Trump says that sanctions remain on North Korea following his Sunday meeting with Kim Jong Un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

But he appears to be leaving open the possibility of scaling them back as part of upcoming renewed negotiations, saying that: "at some point during the negotiation, things can happen."

Trump is also telling reporters after bidding Kim farewell that he raised the idea of a Kim visit to Washington during their talks.

Trump says he told Kim that, "at the right time, you're going to come over" and that that could be "any time he wants to do it."

Trump adds that he "would certainly extend the invite" and that, "at some point" it will happen.

