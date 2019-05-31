The Porch Project volunteers canvassing Kearsley Park for National Painting Week

(5/31/19) - Volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to improve a Flint neighborhood, one brush at a time.

The non-profit group 'The Porch Project' says is celebrating 'National Painting Week' with Sherwin-Williams by painting 30 porches on the city's east side.

The organization says, "The goal of The Porch Project is to is use porch repairs and beautification efforts to promote 'neighborliness' in which homeowners will engage other residents through increased use of their front yards."

Volunteers will be in the Kearsley Park area Saturday morning from nine until noon.

