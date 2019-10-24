Rising above the Rest: how Rankin Elementary helps 3rd graders excel at state reading test

(10/24/19) - Last year, nearly 700 third-graders in Michigan were held back for not meeting reading standards.

But one elementary school in Genesee County is surpassing expectations.

ABC12 News takes a closer look at what is helping them succeed and what other schools and parents can do to make sure their third-graders are prepared for state testing.

Rankin Elementary School third-grader Justina Martin loves to read.

"There's one part in this book where it gets me very interested," says Martin.

Her classmates enjoy reading, too.

Last year, Rankin ranked the highest in Genesee County on reading. Its third-graders tested in the 97th percentile for the state's M-STEP English Language Arts test, which gauges if students are reading at grade level.

"Typcially the data would say for schools who have a high rate of free or reduced lunch, you're probably going to see less proficient scores in reading," says Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools Superintendent Eddie Kindle.

Kindle's entire district gets free lunch.

But he says Rankin's success boils down to individual attention.

"I think the answer is to continue to build individual learning assessment plans for students," says Kindle.

"The test is not written for an average third-grader. It's written for a high-level third grader. So it is a hard test to pass," says teacher Leanne Welch.

Welch has been teaching third grade for 30 years.

She says the state reading test is a make or break moment.

"They can do it. But it's not necessarily a fair thing to do to these kids, to put them in that pressure situation," says Welch.

Welch says it goes beyond teaching basic reading skills.

"You have to put them in situations where they have to problem solve on their own, prior to the test or they're not going to do it," she says.

Welch says it is about instilling confidence, which starts before they enter the classroom.

"It starts with parents and goes right through from preschool on," says Welch.

"It's taking kids were they are, at that level, and then building on that," says first and second-grade teacher Marianna Johnson.

While Johnson does her best to prepare students for the next year, she says parents should encourage reading at home.

Most educators agree, young children should be reading between 15 and 30 minutes a day.

"Let them read what they want to. give them the sklls and let them take off from there," says Johnson.

Both teachers say a little encouragement goes a long way.

"You'll be shocked at how many kids find out, 'I was a lot smarter than I thought I was!'"

"It doesn't matter what your economic status or background is, what's important is the value of the relationship that the teacher builds concerning, or centered around reading, and the importance of reading," says Kindle.

"It's more than just kind of doing my job. It's helping them navigate life. That's what we're all here for," says Johnson.

M-STEP testing is done in the spring.

Researchers at Michigan State University estimate between 2,000 and 5,000 third-graders may be held back this school year.