The Shiawassee County Fair may be cancelled this year

(5/18/20) - A more than 150-year old tradition may be forced to cancel this year.

Like many events - the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame.

Despite heavy downpours, dozens on vendors and area residents mounted a last ditch effort took place this afternoon at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds

They attempted to convince those in charge of the fair to consider not cancelling the time-honored event.

"I would just hate to see my last year of fair be taken away from me, and I, you know, I didn't try at all. You know, I'm voicing my opinion, but at the end of the day, you know, we have to respect what they decide," said Perry resident Kaddie Gewirtz.

Tens of thousands of people visit each year to enjoy the carnival atmosphere, food, and animal exhibits.

But, the threat of coronavirus has prompted the fair manager to make a recommendation to not open the gates this year.

That's not sitting well with many vendors and area residents who think the fair can be held safely.

"The worst part is, a lawsuit. We've worked many years to build what we have on these fairgrounds. Our insurance company says they don't believe COVID would be covered under our policies as of right now. With that said, we can't risk our fairgrounds for one year," said Ric Crawford, the Shiawassee County Fair Manager.

Plans are still being worked out to have some sort of virtual fair that would include a livestock auction.

A full vote by the board of directors could come as soon as tonight - but no later than June 1st.