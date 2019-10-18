Shumaker's at The Stable to open soon

(10/18/19) - A beloved Saginaw store is getting a new lease on life.

The Stable's going out of business sale started back on Valentine's Day, with the store closing a few months later.

It had been open in Old Town Saginaw for 47 years before owners Denny and Susie Whelan decided they were ready to retire.

Soon, a Flint Township based family business will take the reigns.

The family behind Shumaker's Ski and Snowboard, 2342 S. Ballenger Highway, is taking over.

The outdoor outfitter's new name is expected to be, "Shumaker's at The Stable". The name aims to preserve the rich history of the business.

"We were the old guard, you know," explained Dick Groening with Nuechterleins Watch and Clock.

His shop sits just across the road from the soon-to-be Shumaker's at The Stable at the corner of S. Hamilton Street and Cass Street.

Groening is a third generation owner who's been part of Old Town Saginaw since before The Stable opened. He was here when it closed too.

"Came in and said, 'well, we're retiring, we're going to close'. And I'm just kind of like, 'huh, why'," Groening said.

Groening said he stays very busy given his specialty work, but he does miss the extra foot traffic from The Stable. "They drew people from miles and miles away, cause they were independent and they sold bikes, and skis and snowboards, and they always had high quality stuff," he said.

He's confident his new neighbors will fill that void.

Shumaker's, best known for their Ballenger Highway store in Flint Township, will begin setting up shop soon. They also own a third ski shop in the White Lake area off of M-59.

Groening hopes more retailers will follow as he believes this part of the city needs more brick and mortar stores, despite the current retail landscape. "And I realize retail now, with the big box stores and the internet, is a tough road to hoe," he said.

And while the Shumaker family is taking over the location once known as The Stable, some familiar faces are returning.

The Shumaker family tells us former owners, Denny and Susie Whelan, will be back in a consulting role. In addtion, several workers are returning when the business opens.

"Oh, I'm overjoyed to have neighbors back," Groening said. "Yeah, it's a good thing. It's a good thing for Old Town, it's a good thing for me."

The grand reopening is planned for the second week in November, with a soft opening beforehand.

In February when ABC12 spoke to Denny Whelan about his retirement he shared a little-known fact about the store's name.

In the 1800s the building was a livery stable.

"I've never liked the name because it doesn't make you think of the product, you know, but I had three partners and it was a compromise, so and after 47 years you wouldn't dare change it," Whelan said.

Even the Shumaker family is keeping true to the building's origins.

