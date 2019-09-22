The United Way, UAW members build wheelchair ramp for Saginaw man

(09/22/19) - In partnership with The United Way of Saginaw County, local UAW members volunteered to build a ramp for a retired UAW member.

Dave Peterson has had trouble getting in and out of his Olive Street house.

He must use a walker and get help from another person to get up and down the stairs.

But now he's looking forward to being able to come and go as he pleases.

"Well, it was hard getting up and down stairs and getting things into the house, especially groceries and shopping. With the ramp now it's going to make it a lot easier because I already broke it in running up and down on it -- see how it works. Works pretty good," Peterson said.

Peterson told ABC12 he served on the board for Local 455 for roughly 20 years.

There were more than a dozen union workers, some coming straight off the picket line, who helped to build the ramp.

They completed the entire project in about three hours.

