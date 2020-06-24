The mystery of the murder of Roy LaFray continues 11 years later

(6/24/2020) - In the early evening on June 24, 2009, a car was found in a Saginaw Township field.

The car belonged to Roy LaFray, whose body was found near the car. Eleven years later, police are still trying to find a killer.

It's a murder mystery that involves two crime scenes, dozens of interviews, but no arrests.

"We usually don't see the movement of a body in a homicide case," said Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.

That is just one of a number of mysteries that surrounds LaFray's murder case. The World War II veteran was 88 years old and spent many afternoons in his garage watching traffic on Midland Road in Saginaw Township.

Police say in the middle of the afternoon on that day, someone bludgedoned LaFray in the garage, killing him, and then put his body in the trunk of LaFray's car and drove a mile or so to a field off McCarty Road.

LaFray's body was apparently removed from the car and placed in the field. A person who lives in the area called police to report the car sitting in field and LaFray's body was found nearby.

The killer or killers vanished, either walking away or taking off in a car that was parked in the area. That's another mystery: Was this the work of one person, or did that person have help?

Pussehl said investigators are still not sure how many people were involved. They had interviewed a few people as potential suspects.

"Yes, and interviewed them and we did not have evidence to show that they had or were involved in that case," he said.

One of the best tips police received was from a neighbor, who lived across the street from LaFray's home. He saw a man in LaFray's driveway and the two men were talking that day.

That man was described as white, about 5-foot-9 and wearing a distinctive Hawaiian shirt. When the neighbor eventually looked back across the street, both men were gone.

Another mystery, what was the murder weapon? Police never released what it could be, but investigators say a lawn mower blade was missing from the garage. That blade was never recovered.

"We are stressing with the public that if anyone knows anything about this case, willing to share information on this case, it's not too late," Pussehl said.