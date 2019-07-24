The new Grand Blanc City Fire Department is now in operation

The City of Grand Blanc started its fire department services at midnight Thursday. The township and city have officially gone their separate ways after decades of working together, but will still honor mutual aid agreements.

Fire Chief Dennis Smith said they're ready to go and keep the city safe. They've spent the past three months working hard to get all the equipment ready. The chief said there were some challenging days, but it all came together.

Grand Blanc City 16 paid-on-call firefighters tried on their gear Wednesday evening before the first call.

"Our team is ready, and we've been working really hard at training and purchasing equipment," Dennis said.

One of those firefighters is the chief's son. Brandon Smith says it's been a dream of serving next to his dad.

"It's something that I wanted to do since I was a kid," Brandon said.

They've had the added pleasure of working to make sure this NEW fire department was ready to go. The two say as a family working together they're ready to keep families in Grand Blanc safe.

"It's about a community, and that's why we came out to do it," Brandon said.

To make this a reality the city bought a new fire engine, and a new rescue vehicle, which were all made in Michigan.

"It's loaded with just about every current piece of equipment we can obtain," Dennis said.

The mayor says the city paid for the trucks, gear, and equipment using designated funds, grants, and after they split with the township fire department. The trucks will sit here ready at the fire station.

"It is the center of the Grand Blanc community, but it is definitely the center of the city," Susan J. Soderstrom said.

The chief says he had some bumps to get to day one. He says they've straightened them out before their first fire.

"Making sure the radios worked. We finished our testing today with the pagers and radios. Those went flawlessly as I understand," Dennis said.

The ISO rating, which insurance companies look to adjust rates on homes shouldn't change the mayor said. She says they're expecting the number to improve.