The one piece of advice everyone should follow during the extreme heat

(07/15/19) -- A local emergency room doctor says the extreme heat that is expected this week all boils down to one word: preparation.

"We know the heat's coming, so what we have to pay particular attention to specifically is not getting dehydrated," said Dr. Raymond Rudoni, a McLaren Flint Emergency Room doctor.

And according to Dr. Rudoni, dehydration can happen very quickly and it can also sneak up on you very fast.

"You can get weak, confused, nauseous, you can pass out, those are the kind of early signs we worry about."

Dr. Rudoni suggests drinking plenty of water, limiting time in the sun and heat, and using fans or air conditioning when possible.

If you do have to be out in the sun, he says to lather up on the sunscreen and be mindful of what you're wearing.

"Try to cover as much of your body as you can with the kinds of materials that will wisp the heat away or keep the sun off of you, cotton lighter colors."

Dr. Rudoni says the body is designed to get rid of certain amounts of heat over a period of time. In other words, adapting to the change in temperature. If the body's temperature gets too high, heat stroke could occur.

"Dizziness to weakness, to vomiting to fainting and then you have people that start to convulse or have a seizure, their body temperatures have gotten so high, they're at risk for their life."

Which is why again, he says preparation is key.

"You just gotta be real careful, we know it's coming and we know you can get sick from it, so let's pay particular attention to try and prevent it."

If you suspect someone is just not looking right or acting right, call 911 or get to the nearest emergency room as soon as possible.

