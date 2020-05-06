Real estate industry reopens with precautions due to COVID-19

(05/06/2020) - Bob Devore's passion for finding that perfect home for his clients-- is evident while talking to him.

"Being a realtor, I'm still living the American dream. I'm still in my uniform because I'm helping bringing families and homes together," said Devore, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker.

In the age of COVID-19, the former Marine turned realtor said he is working to do what's in the best interest of his clients even more right now.

"I want to protect my buyer, but I also want to protect the seller," Devore said.

For the past several weeks, Devore has been guiding his clients through the housing market with Zoom and virtual tours.

"Sales have actually been pretty brisk. Buyers are buying sight unseen, other than virtual open houses. So yes, there has been many Zoom classes, everything from the simple, to the more complicated. We have actually educated sellers to help us, because we could not go to the properties. So sellers have actually taken the video for us," Devore said.

But starting Thursday, those who work in the real estate industry can all go back to work, but it won't be business as usual.

"While it was still invasive to even have buyers come through your home, the concern now is that they may bring something with them," Devore said.

So now certain precautions are required, such as limiting the number of people allowed on any sale property to four at a time.

"The removing of your shoes, whether you have nice floors or not. Putting on booties. And of course wearing masks is absolutely essential. So those are tools and things that are part of my provisions to my buyers as I take them out," Devore said.

Despite the reopening, he believes the recent changes taking place in real estate due to coronavirus are likely to continue for some time.

"If you read what the experts are saying, actually I think what we are doing now is going to continue," Devore said.