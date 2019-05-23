Holiday travel plans starting early for some

(5/23/19) - Hard to believe the unofficial start of summer is almost here.

Our weather certainly hasn't felt like summer, but that's not stopping mid-Michigan residents from heading out to enjoy the long holiday weekend.

According to AAA, this Memorial Day holiday weekend could be the busiest in 15 years.

"We'll have a lot of fun. I'm going to go trailing with my new car," said Mary Krol, a Dearborn Heights resident.

More than a million Michigan residents will hit the road this holiday weekend.

That's up 1.3% over last year.

Most will pack up their vehicle, while others take off by plane.

Air travel is expected to increase 5%.

For those that don't want to use their own vehicle, there is good news at the rental counter.

Rates are down this year by about 7%.

Nationally, 43 million travelers are expected to leave their home, 1.5 million more people than last year.

Overall travel volume is expected to be the second highest on record, according to AAA.

"My plans are to finish my job and then to head home and just relax and have some barbeque, Texas style," commented Bob Flores from Medina, Ohio.

"I'm actually going up to Houghton Lake to spend time with family and then be just on the water at the cottage," said Jessica Wilson, a Clarkston resident.

"Our big plans are to head up to East Jordan and do some work on the summer home. Get ready for the grandkids when they come up from Arizona," added Grace Damico from Berkley.

"Spent some time down south over the winter and that wasn't that warm, so, looking forward to a little bit more heat if you will," said Bob Freeman from Monclova, Ohio.

Of course, if you didn't fill up your tank earlier in the week, you're out of luck.

Gas prices spiked Wednesday to just under $3 dollars a gallon.

