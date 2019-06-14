Thefts of UTVs from two Mid-Michigan businesses may be related

(6/14/2019) - Police are looking for eight off-road utility vehicles stolen from a business just east of Davison early Thursday.

The suspects may also have hit an Sanilac County business three weeks ago and made off with several vehicles.

The suspects took the eight utility task vehicles parked outside Chapman's Sports Center on Davison Road in Lapeer County's Elba Township sometime between 1 and 5:30 a.m., according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects cut through a fence behind the business to gain access to the property. Surveillance cameras show three people starting the vehicles without their keys and driving them onto a trailer parked on Davison Road.

The suspects stole some of the vehicles, came back and took more.

The sheriff's office identified the stolen vehicles as:

-- Two 2017 Youth 50 Outlaws.

-- A 2012 Polaris RZR 800.

-- A 2013 Sportsman 550 Touring.

-- A 2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000

-- Two 2019 Polaris RZR 900 50-inch (one red and one black)

-- A 2019 Polaris 1000 S4 Black/Red

Lapeer County investigators are working with the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office on a similar theft of utility task vehicles from Ball Equipment on Sandusky Road in Sandusky on May 21.

Police say both thefts bear strong similarities.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at 810-245-1374.