Thetford Township considers recreational marijuana

(12/03/19)- More than a hundred communities around the state have already opted out, but with the big money spent in just the first few days of legalization others are taking notice.

Thetford Township opted out for 60 days, with a deadline looming.

"We've been trying, we've been asking the administration, let us have a committee, lets work together, let us get something going here, but we've just been blown off," said Thetford Township resident, Cindy Hinks.

Tuesday, a citizen-run meeting was held as the community figures out where it stands on the issue.

The Township has an ordinance for medical marijuana facilities, but they have yet to pass one for recreational marijuana, and some believe the Township is missing out on revenue because of it.

"We have licensing provision centers here, that should have been able to November 1st and would have gotten their licenses almost immediately, we didn't get that," Hinks said.

"They want to get moving, and Obviously, Ann Arbor got moving on the first, they want to be right there next to them, so we are trying not to hold them up too, much but we definitely want the residents input in our township and we want to know where they stand behind this," said Board of Trustee member, Rachel Stanke.

The board opted out in November for 60 days, they now have until January 1st 2020, to make a decision.

"This is a very huge topic. It is influencing everyone in the community. Everyone in the community is not on board with this," said Thetford Township resident, Margaret Castle,

"For people that have issues here in the township with marijuana, to try to come to an agreement with a lot of residents and try to make the best ordinance possible for the all of the residents of Thetford Township," Hinks said

The Township board will hold a meeting so residents can offer input, and possibly vote on it, on December 16th.