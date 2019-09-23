Thetford Township residents cry foul over stench from animal carcasses

(09/23/19)-Residents in one mid Michigan community are crying foul

over what they say is the improper burial of animal remains on a property in Thetford Township

"Some of my neighbors can't even open up their front door, to go out in their front yard, because they can't stand the smell," said Thetford Township resident.

They say the animal carcasses are leaving a horrendous stench in the air-- that's intolerable.

"As long as it's cold, they'll keep piling them there, I can see them from my front porch," said Thetford Township resident, Travis Scheuneman.

Travis Scheuneman and his family moved into their home on Genesee Road in Thetford Township in March.

The cold temperatures masking the scent of what lies beneath the surface across the street.

"I don't know if you ever smelled roadkill, but if you could multiply that by a hundred, it's pretty," Scheuneman said.

Scheuneman said the man who owns the property, Jeff Berlin-- has been using the land to bury animals-- lots of them. Horses, cows, and other animals.

He says in the summer heat-- the smell is almost unbearable.

"Because we don't have central air, so it's been mid 90's this summer, trying to sleep with the windows open, you can't even do it, you have to tough out the heat," Scheuneman said.

And he's not alone--

Several other Thetford Township residents showed up to Monday's meeting to complain about the stench.

"I want to know what we can do to stop this burial of these horses,"said Thetford Township resident.

"What if that that place was right across the street from you and these horses are being buried?" said Thetford Township resident.

"The supervisor and I have been out to the property, I see two dead horses, that were about to be buried. We did remind him of the cease and desist, we took pictures and reported back to one of our officers and I'm not sure what can be done," said Board of Trustee, John Congdon.