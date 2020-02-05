Thetford Township to determine what's next for police department after firing embattled chief Bob Kenny

(02/05/20) - The Thetford Township Board of Trustees voted to terminate its embattled police chief, Robert Kenny.

Kenny was once accused of pocketing money from selling military surplus equipment given to the township but cleared of any wrongdoing last September.

Township Supervisor Gary Stevens says that criminal case and his firing are not related.

Kenny was terminated at a special meeting Tuesday. The township hired a firm in the fall of 2019 to examine Kenny's job performance.

Six trustees voted to fire him after reviewing the report. One board member was not present.

Stevens says Kenny was fired for not following the township's policies and procedures.

We also learned that there are several reasons for the termination.

Trustee Eric Gunnels told ABC12 that the review stated Kenny did not file reports at all. The report also stated that he did not leave much of a paper trail when dealing with the surplus military equipment.

ABC12 is working to get a hold of the document that lists all the reasons for his firing.

One local woman who says she's wants to see a change at the police department.

"I think it's a good thing because there's been a lot of turmoil going on and arguments back and forth through the community," Shannon Helton said. "As of right now, state police pretty much, if I call for something, is who is going to come, and sometimes they can't get out here with the response time, so if it was a real emergency it would take a minute."

The township supervisor says the future of the police department will be discussed at a later date with the board.

There is currently one police officer working in the department, but we don't know if he's been promoted to interim police chief.

Kenny had been on unpaid leave since August 2018.

That's when he was charged after a year-long Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigation.

He was accused of obtaining 3,000 pieces of surplus equipment from the military's Law Enforcement Supports Office, allegedly selling some and pocketing the money himself.

One of the pieces of equipment was valued at $70,0000.

He was cleared of embezzlement and obstruction charges in September of last year.

But the case isn't over just yet. The prosecutor's office told ABC12 that a Circuit Court judge will listen to arguments for an appeal on February 18.

No new charges have been filed against Kenny.

Kenny's attorney could not be reached for comment.