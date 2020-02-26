Thieves hit 2 Target stores in Mid-Michigan overnight

(2/26/2020) - Police say two Target stores were hit by smash and grab thieves in Mid-Michigan overnight.

Midland police say a break-in happened at the store on Eastman Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Three people threw rocks at the doors, broke into store and stole several electronics, including TVs.

About an hour later, a similar break-in was reported at the Target store in Kochville Township near Saginaw. Surveillance video shows several suspects going into the store and taking a number of PlayStation 4 devices.

The break-ins are similar to ones that happened at Target stores across Michigan in early January, including the Kochvile Township store. Police are looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call police.