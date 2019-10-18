Thieves steal 7,000 pounds of apples from Spicer Orchards

(10/18/2019) - A popular orchard and fall destination in the Fenton area is dealing with a crime never seen in its 50-year history -- the theft of 3.5 tons of apples.

Spicer Orchards says thieves picked the apples from trees in its supplemental orchard on Silver Lake Road in the Linden area, according to WXYZ.

Owners say they checked the orchard on Oct. 6, but the apples weren't quite ripe. They returned on Oct. 9 and 22,000 apples were gone off the trees.

WXYZ says the apples were valued at around $14,400. Neighbors didn't report anything suspicious, so Spicer family members believe the theft occurred overnight.

Anyone with information on the theft should contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.