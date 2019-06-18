Thieves swipe cast iron bells in Isabella County

(06/18/19) - Investigators in Isabella County are dealing with an odd theft case.

Over the last few days three large, cast iron bells have been stolen. They were being used as lawn decorations at homes.

"These are bells that would take two, three people, a truck, a trailer, something to move," explained Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main.

He said the bells are roughly two to three hundred pounds.

One was stolen from a home on W. Weidman Road, the other two were taken from N. Coldwater Road and W. Coleman Road. All three locations are in the northwest corner of the county. Detectives with the Isabella County Sheriff's Office are contacting neighboring counties to see if they have had any similar cases.

A teenager at the home on W. Weidman Road told us the bell used to be at her grandfather's schoolhouse.

"One is odd, but two or three, there's definitely something going on there, they're particularly driving around and searching for such things," Sheriff Main said.

Sheriff Michael Main said initially they thought the bells were taken to sell for scrap, but they aren't sure that's the case. "Cast irons real low. Scrap steel is real low right now so we haven't had a lot of scrap steel thefts because the price is way down."

Main added investigators have learned the bells could go for a few hundred dollars at a flea market, so he's asking people to keep their eyes open while shopping.

He also hopes someone speaks up if they saw one of the bell heists. "Maybe they didn't realize what was going on and they seen a vehicle, they seen somebody or maybe they seen it driving down the road and they give us a vehicle description so we're hoping somebody seen something that can reach out to us," Main said.

Call the sheriff's office at 989-779-3346 if you have any information.