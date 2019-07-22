Thieves use power outage to break into Birch Run Township business

(07/22/19) - Some of the damage left behind during Saturday night's storm wasn't from Mother Nature.

Thieves broke into The Bus Stop Bar and Grill in Birch Run Township on Dixie Highway leaving behind quite the mess.

The break-in happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday when a power outage forced the bar to close, and 8:00 a.m. Sunday when the kitchen manager arrived.

"When he got here he saw the front door was smashed, the windows were broken in, glass all over the place," said Tom Gruno, owner of The Bus Stop Bar and Grille. "And then he came inside and saw the other damage."

Gruno was out-of-state for a baseball tournament when he got the call about the break-in and vandalism.

He was already worried about losing food during the outage and having to close early on a busy weekend evening.

"They smashed out liquor bottles. They took a cash drawer," Gruno said. "They were destructive and malicious. They tried to gain access to every entry point in the building."

On the north door you can see where one of the thieves used their barefoot to try and kick it in. Up above someone broke out a small window trying to reach the door handle inside.

Gruno said he does have cameras everywhere. "But unfortunately without power the cameras weren't operable."

One of the thieves cut themselves and investigators with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office did get a blood sample.

Frustrating doesn't begin to sum up how Gruno feels about someone breaking into his family-owned business during a power outage. "We work really hard to make a little bit of money in places like this. It's very difficult to get by, and this doesn't help. Not at all."

The sheriff's office is investigating some similar business break-ins that have happened in the last couple of weeks. Right now they're trying to figure out if any of them are connected.