Another group files lawsuit to curb Gov. Whitmer's emergency powers

(4/22/2020) - Another lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, this time challenging the authority she has to make executive orders during emergencies.

Michigan United for Liberty and its attorney, Phil Ellison, say the new lawsuit doesn't challenge the governor's executive orders. Rather, they are challenging the underlying legal structure providing executive power.

"The most extreme use of these laws in the history of our state needs to be reviewed by a court, and needs to be looked at to say whether the Legislature in giving the governor, meaning the legislatures from years past, giving that power to the governor is constitutional, because it should be the Legislature who makes the calls here, not the governor in this respect," Ellison said.

He hopes this lawsuit will lead Michigan lawmakers to create a new emergency powers law in case it's ever needed again.

Whitmer already has been sued by for Michigan residents over provisions in her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which prohibit them from traveling freely and visiting their second homes.

RELATED: Whitmer sued by residents alleging coronavirus orders unjustly took property

That lawsuit argues that depriving people of the right to use their property amounts to unconstitutional unjust taking by the state government.

Another lawsuit was filed against Whitmer earlier this month challenging her order that temporarily relaxed Freedom of Information Act response times.