Third man arrested for medical marijuana caregiver's shooting death

(8/9/2019) - Three men now face murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a Bay City man last month after an arrest Friday.

These three suspects are charged with the home invasion and murder of 39-year-old Tyler Gruber.

Tyler Gruber, 39, was shot in killed in the early morning hours of July 29 in his home on North Henry Street on Bay City's west side. While the crime was captured on video, police are still trying to figure out a motive.

Police for the first time revealed that a third man was involved with the home invasion. Devon Knights, 24 of Saginaw, who was on parole for home invasion, was charged Friday with felony murder and first-degree home invasion.

Knights had been in custody since two days after the shooting, as he was being held on a parole violation. Police believe Knights was there as 27-year-old Brandon Dupuis fired several gunshots at Gruber.

Dupuis faces a murder charge, as does 24-year-old Brandon Miller, who was apparently hit in one of his legs by Dupuis's gunfire. Dupuis and Knights fled the scene, while Miller was left lying in the street with the bullet wound until a passerby stopped.

"Random citizen driving by saw he was injured, he asked for help, and he gave him a ride to the hospital," said Lt. Caleb Rowell of the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

Police confirm Gruber was a medical marijuana caregiver, but Rowell can't confirm that was a factor in the crime. Gruber's girlfriend and son were also in the home when the shooting took place.

Court documents indicate the assault happened with intent to rob Gruber. The shooting inside the house was captured on a home surveillance camera.

"That's fairly common in that industry to have surveillance video or security cameras, so I assume that's one of the reasons," Rowell said.

While police say the crime was not random, they are still not sure what lead up to the shooting.

"Having video obviously helps us piece it together to know exactly what happened. Trying to track down why is still a task," Rowell said.

Police are still not sure they have everyone that was involved with what happened behind bars.

"Investigating to find out if anybody else knew or was in the planning process of this crime," Rowell said.