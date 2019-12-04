"This is Me" offers special needs children and adults a chance to shine

(12/04/19)- It's a busy morning for Theresa Palmer and her team.

They are going over some final details for this year's "This is Me" fashion show.

Palmer wants to make sure everything is perfect when her very special models hit the runway, Sunday.

"It's so exciting to see them, just be them," said "This is Me" creator Theresa Palmer.

21 year old Desiree Lee is ready to strut her stuff in a pretty blue dress.

"I think modeling is really fun, I like to do a lot of poses," said "This is Me" model, Desiree Lee.

Palmer's modeling and etiquette school Trendsetter's Production created "This is Me" a year ago.

The goal, to give children and young adults like Desiree an opportunity to shine.

"They need to know that we see them. and they can be themselves. We don't need them to be anything but who they are," Palmer said.

"This is Me" is a fashion show and fundraiser for special needs kids, adults and families in Flint.

"When we set out to do it last year, it amazed me how talented, how beautiful, how fearless and how amazing all the kids were." Palmer said.

Sherese Key- Gray's 20 year old son Emari, who was diagnosed with autism at the age 2 and a half, will take part for a second time.

He's also the inspiration behind "This is Me"

"I wasn't going to make him conform to the world, the world was going to conform to Emari. So I often say that I hear him whispering to me all the time, "this is me" accept me for who I am and so this fashion show gives young adults and children to shine without any judgement," said "This is Me" mom, Sherese Key- Gray.

Each year, a charity is selected to donate half the proceeds to.

This year's cause, cerebral palsy. For Palmer, "This is Me" is a labor of love.

"Its up to us to create opportunities for everybody, not just special needs kids, but everybody, don't just talk about it, be about it." She said.

