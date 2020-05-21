Thomas Township residents waiting for flood water to recede to return home

(05/21/2020) -The knock on the door came Tuesday night.

Water from the flooded Tittabawassee River rushes over the roadway in the area of State and Midland roads in Saginaw.

A firefighter was on the other side of the door.

"He said there was an evacuation, not mandatory, but a good idea," said Thomas Township resident Chelsea Light.

She briefly returned to her home in Thomas Township on Wednesday to assess the damage.

"It's gone down a lot. We got half way up, " Light said.

Light is one of the lucky ones.

Flood water from rain and overflow from the Tittabawassee and Saginaw rivers closed dozens of roads in Saginaw County, forcing residents from their homes as well.

"It's the highest we've seen it. We've been there for 26 years. The highest before was in 1986," said Thomas Township resident Steve Youcky.

Youcky helped his son evacuate Tuesday night.

"We told them the water is coming up fast you might to get out quicky," Youcky said.

As fast it came in, the water appears to be leaving just as quickly. Light is hoping that means she can return home soon.

"I don't know, hopefully this weekend," Light said.