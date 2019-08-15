Thomas the Tank Engine rolls into town with 1,000 lbs of school supplies

School is just around the corner for thousands of students, but before they hit the books, they need the supplies to get started.

Thomas the Tank engine made its way to Crossroads village bringing along hundreds of much needed school supplies for two Flint preschools.

"The all aboard for School supplies donation. We collected over 1,000 pounds of supplies that were donating to the 2 early education programs in Flint," said Mattel Marketing director, Alaina Wong.

While mom and dad were excited to pack their bags with pencils, paper, and crayons--excitement filled the air as dozens of kids looked on in awe at the sight of the engine many have only watched in movies.

"It's really exciting to see the kids when they first see Thomas," said Wong. "For many its the first time seeing him in real life, sometimes they only see him on TV or computer screens, so its amazing to see their reactions when they first see him."

Luckily, Thomas won't be rolling out of town just yet.

"Families can come for another event and bring crayons rulers, and other things to donated for school supplies," said Wong. "At the end we will send all the supplies over to the education program. Come down this weekend and next. There is plenty to do."

You can learn more about the Thomas and Friends events at DayoutwithThomas.com