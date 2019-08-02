Thousands expected to attend Hop Riot Beer Fest in Bay City

(08/02/19) - More than a thousand people will be heading to Wenonah Park in Bay City on Saturday. It’s the 4th annual Hop Riot Beer Fest.

"The atmosphere is going to be booming,” Mike Bacigalupo said. He is the chief operating officer of the State Theatre in Bay city.

"It's pretty exciting, you got the water, we're going to have food trucks, we're going to have games, we'll have a huge company doing the music."

There will be 80 breweries, each of them bringing four different beers. Therefore, people will have over 300 beers to taste. Bringing that much beer to the Bay not only gather people from Midland, but also the Saginaw and Flint area.

"It attracts them from down state as well and we want people to come in and enjoy it,” he said.

More people means a pretty good economic impact.

"People are staying in hotels, they're shopping in downtown, they're eating in the restaurants.”

If you're not really a beer drinker and still want to come, there’s something for you too.

"We have that stuff called wine and we have pop and water.”

The festival is happening from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for VIP. VIP gets you in an hour early and a T-shirt. All proceeds go to the State Theatre Programming Fund to help bring future events to downtown Bay City.

