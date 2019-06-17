Thousands of Mid-Michigan children eligible for free summer food benefits

(6/17/2019) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan children who qualified for free or reduced school lunches are eligible for food benefits this summer.

More than 56,000 children are eligible for the program this summer.

Eligible students receive a Bridge Card in the mail, which is good from June 1 to Sept. 2. It allows families to buy $30 in nutritious food per month, including milk, eggs and fresh fruits, and vegetables.

The program is operated through the Women, Infants and Children program, so the card must be used at stores that accept WIC and eligible products are based on WIC guidelines.

The cards come pre-loaded with the benefits. Families have to call a number on the back of the card and enter a PIN number to begin using it.

Students in the following districts are eligible for the program:

-- Alpena-Montmorency- Alcona Educational Service District.

-- Crawford-Oscoda-Ogemaw-Roscommon Intermediate School District.

-- Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District.

-- Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District.

-- Copper Country Intermediate School District.

-- Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District.

-- Flint Community Schools.

-- Genesee Intermediate School District (Students participating in ISD programs only).

-- Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District.

-- Huron Intermediate School District.

-- Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency.

-- Marquette Alger Educational Service Agency.

-- Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District.

-- Sanilac Intermediate School District.

-- Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District (Alba, Buckley, Forest Area, Kalkaska, Kingsley and Traverse City school districts only).

-- Tuscola Intermediate School District.

Eligibility is based on recommendations from the USDA, the Michigan Department of Education and the WIC program. For more information, call 1-888-265-3291.