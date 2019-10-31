Threat brings increased police presence at Vassar High School

(10/31/2019) - Vassar police are investigating a threat that authorities believe is not credible involving Vassar High School.

School officials contacted the Vassar Police Department about the situation on Wednesday. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police joined the investigation.

Police say the threat only mentioned the high school and not any other buildings in the district. Investigators don't believe anyone is in danger, but police will have an increased presence at the school Thursday as a precaution.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's threat is asked to call the Vassar Police Department at 989-823-8531.

Police are asking parents to talk with their children about these types of situations and how serious the consequences can be once officers get involved.