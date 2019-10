(10/8/2019) - An undisclosed threat led to Reese High and Middle schools being placed in a shelter in place mode Tuesday morning.

Reese Elementary School was in secure mode, according to a post by Reese Public Schools on Facebook.

The post did not explain what the threat was, but administrators are working with police on the situation.

A sheriff K-9 team went through one of school buildings to make sure everything is OK.