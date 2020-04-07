Threat of severe weather looms over Mid-Michigan on Tuesday evening

(4/7/2020) - Parts of Mid-Michigan face an enhanced risk of severe weather Tuesday evening.

The enhanced risk covering parts of Genesee and Shiawassee counties is the third highest of the Storm Prediction Center's five levels of severe weather risk.

The storms are expected to form Tuesday evening over eastern Wisconsin and race to the east-southeast. The best chance of thunderstorms will be across the southern half of Mid-Michigan from about 7 to 10:30 p.m.

The storms could pack high winds gusting over 50 mph and some hail. There is a slight chance of an isolated tornado. Southern lower Michigan, along and south of I-96, will have the best chance of tornado activity.