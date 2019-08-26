Threat on Twitter leads to secure mode at Holy Family Catholic School

(8/26/2019) - Holy Family Catholic School in Grand Blanc was briefly placed in secure mode after a false alarm Monday morning.

Authorities were notified of a vague threat made on Twitter with an account that listed Grand Blanc as the user's location.

The Michigan State Police, Grand Blanc Township Police Department and Grand Blanc City Police Department launched an investigation and asked the school to go into secure mode Monday as a precaution.

After they determined the person actually lives in Colorado, the secure mode was lifted at Holy Family. The investigation was turned over to authorities in Colorado.