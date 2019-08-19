Threatening videos about Ferris State University, hospitals, VA, military land man in jail

(8/19/2019) - Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Reed City after finding videos he posted online threatening Ferris State University, hospitals, the Veterans Administration and military police.

Authorities found the videos on the internet around 3 a.m. Sunday expressing "potential threatening feelings" toward the institutions, according to the Michigan State Police.

The Michigan Intelligence Operations Center worked with the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety and Reed City Police Department to identify and apprehend the suspect who posted them.

Police say they arrested the suspect Sunday evening and determined he was not actively pursuing any violent actions against the institutions. He was remained in the Osceola County Jail on $1 million bond Monday.

The suspect is awaiting arraignment on felony charges of posting terrorist threats and using a computer to commit a crime, along with a misdemeanor charge of illegal use of a telecommunications device.

Ferris State and the other institutions named in the threatening videos were operating normally on Monday. Police credit cooperation from federal, state and local authorities for stopping the incident before the suspect posed a physical threat.